Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

 

A helitack helicopter makes a water bucket drop on a spot of the Twin Fire Monday evening off Rough and Ready Highway.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lefty’s Grill in Nevada City closed last weekend, meaning no more dining alongside Deer Creek.
Photo: Elias Funez
A destruction derby pit crew matches the car. The crew’s entry in the 2022 Nevada County Fair Destruction Derby readies to take the arena floor on Sunday, the last day of the fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley and Nevada City firefighters work to extinguish a 20-foot by 10-foot vegetation fire that caused alarm before being quickly handled by first responders Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
The flames of the Twin Fire burn near a container shed off Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley Monday afternoon. The fire was kept to 2 acres.
Photo: Elias Funez
These fire extinguishers were used by Grass Valley police officers to help extinguish the Plaza Fire Tuesday afternoon in the Glenbrook Basin.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters get into place Monday while working the Twin Fire along Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Helitack firefighters unload on the front lawn of Twin Cities Church and prepare to attach the water dropping bucket from a line while fighting Monday evening’s Twin Fire in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of destruction derby competitors give each other a rear-end bump during Sunday’s destruction derby at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

