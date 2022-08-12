facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

The lights of the Zipper, Ferris Wheel and Fire Ball light up the night among the pines during the 2022 Nevada County Fair, which ends its five-day run Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Velociraptor makes a show stopping, stop-on-a-dime maneuver in front of large crowds at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena Thursday night. Tonight brings the tough truck competition, while the destruction derby closes out Sunday night at the fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
A dahlia flower submitted by Kathy French-Smith received a first place blue ribbon at the Nevada County Fair and is put on display in the Floriculture building during the 2022 fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Faces in the crowd react to the stage full of competitors trying to be the first to unfreeze and fit into a shirt frozen into a ball during an event under the Special Events Tent at the Nevada County Fair this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
Paint a piggy with your piggies participants prove that their feet aren’t just used for walking during a Special Events Tent make-and-take project this week at the fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Freshly made kettle korn by Suitcase Ron’s Kettle Korn Revue at the Nevada County Fair this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
Music from Achilles Wheel brings many to the Pine Tree Stage Thursday night at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
A buggy driver goes upside down, much to the excitement of the crowd during the tough truck exhibition in between monster truck heats at Thursday night’s fair arena activities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

Photographer's Spotlight

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

