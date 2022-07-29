facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Young and old took to the streets of downtown Grass Valley for the final Thursday Night Market of the summer. The markets began June 23.
Photo: Elias Funez
There’s no shortage of entertainment to take in while sipping and strolling along Mill and Main streets during the Thursday Night Market in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra Gold Track Club’s Lynne Hurrell attracts the attention of fellow runners at Hooper Stadium last weekend. Competing in the 85-89 age bracket, Hurrell took home gold medals in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter races, as well as the cross-country and javelin competitions, at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters work through smoke while fighting the Gracie Road structure fire Wednesday in Nevada City. No one was hurt in the fire.
Photo: Elias Funez
People dance and rock out to the band “Outlaws and Angels” during the final Thursday Night Market of the summer along Mill and Main streets in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Colorful flowers and art help brighten up the space at Communal Cafe, now open at 233 Broad St. in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds fill Mill Street at Main Street Thursday evening for the final Thursday Night Market of the summer in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets have concluded for the summer. The annual downtown summer event brings arts and crafts, as well as food vendors and entertainers to the streets.
Photo: Elias Funez
Crowds take to the Three Forks parking lot in Nevada City during the final Summer Nights event Wednesday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dancers catch the eye of passersby along Mill Street during the Thursday Night Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT IS ON

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

