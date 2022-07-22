facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Many take the dance floor in front of the Meadow Stage last weekend during the WorldFest for Old Crow Medicine Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Its fun to be a pirate during the Children’s Festival in Nevada City last weekend, when the Pirates of Sacramento Crewe of the Crimson Delta taught Pyrate Skool.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Police Officers Brown and Lovelady wave to a driver of a pickup after pushing the stalled vehicle out of traffic and into the Mobil gas station off of Nevada City Highway.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers match lenses to fit vision patients’ eyesight after getting checked at the recent California CareForce clinic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mason Via (from left) Cory Younts, Jerry Pentecost, Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahnig, and Mike Harris of the band Old Crow Medicine Show perform in Grass Valley during the California WorldFest at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vox Sambou gets some air while on stage last weekend at California WorldFest in Grass Valley. Sambou is an MC, poet, and multilingual performer who writes and performs in Creole, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Photo: Elias Funez
An old barn is framed by surrounding trees across from the North Columbia Schoolhouse on the San Juan Ridge.
Photo: Elias Funez
An aspiring swordsman keeps an eye on those new to the skill during last weekend’s Children’s Festival, which made its return to Nevada City following a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Doctors, nurses and volunteers gather around a table to collect the tools and items necessary to tend to their clients during last weekend’s free California CareForce health clinic.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
