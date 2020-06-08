Photographer raising funds for Black Lives Matter efforts
Nevada City photographer Kian Berreman is using his creative talents to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement. All proceeds raised from the selling of his landscape photography prints will be donated to the nonprofit organization “Reclaim the Block,” a Minneapolis-based nonprofit working to move city funding out of policing and into community health and safety programs.
“I selected this organization because it’s self evident that healthy communities do not need heavy policing,” said Berreman. “Donations to support Reclaim the Block’s efforts will have an immensely positive impact on the communities they’re serving.”
Reclaim the Block organizes around policies that strengthen community-led safety initiatives and reduce reliance on police departments. Its organizers do not believe that increased regulation of — or public engagement with — the police will lead to safer communities.
Prints can be purchased on Berreman’s website at https://kian.cloud/store. All proceeds will be donated. More info can be found at http://www.reclaimtheblock.org.
