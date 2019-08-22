Photo challenge: ‘Gold Country on Camera’ this weekend

As part of the Open Studios Tour, Nevada County Camera Club presents “Gold Country on Camera — a Photo Challenge,” an inaugural photo competition of western Nevada County images.

“The purpose of this challenge is to encourage club photographers to step out of their comfort zone and to embrace creativity,” stated Kathy Triolo, president of Nevada County Camera Club. The challenge aims at capturing the many moods of select Nevada County locales with an emphasis on art and creativity. The resulting photos and awards will be celebrated during the Center for the Arts Fall Colors Open Studios Tour, Oct. 12 and 13, at Nevada City Picture Framing, 571 Searls Ave. in Nevada City.

The photos for this challenge will all be taken in a 48-hour period during the weekend of Aug. 23-25 in many locations and neighborhoods throughout Grass Valley and Nevada City. Participants are restricted to taking photos in a select area drawn out of a hat the evening before the photo challenge weekend. If photographers are seen in local neighborhoods that weekend, chances are that they are participating in the challenge.

For this event, photographers are encouraged to try new techniques and find new viewpoints. Using early morning or evening light, different perspectives, creating composites, adding texture layers, and printing on a new medium are all encouraged. There are no rules other than participants must take their photos within and of their selected location. All entries will be judged by a panel of local professional photographers.

During the photo weekend of Aug. 23-25, photo challenge photographers may be out in your neighborhoods. They all will be carrying identification and a card that connects them to the photo challenge. Neighbors are free to ask them for their credentials if they are concerned. For this first challenge, only Nevada County Camera Club members will be participating, but if successful, members hope the community of Nevada County photographers will join us in future years. For more information, visit the Nevada County Camera Club at http://www.nccameraclub.com.