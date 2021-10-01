Photo challenge accepted: Nevada County Camera Club exhibit opens next week

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will again be on display during The Center for the Arts Open Studios on Oct. 9 and 10 and beyond.

This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during a 48-hour period earlier in the fall.

“Free Hugs” by Bernadette Sylvester. Near Condon Park in Grass Valley — Grid 35 for the Nevada County Camera Club's 2021 Photo Challenge — sits the Minnie Street Playground, which opened on Jan. 15, 2020. The playground with all its colorful and creative structures was made possible through the passage of Measure E in June 2018. The playground has become a big attraction for kids and their families, and for this photographer who had fun shooting photos of the structures and then more fun with the post processing.

Submitted to The Union

“The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork,” said Rachel Rosenthal, president of the Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release.

Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., in Nevada City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first weekend of Open Studios and during the store’s regular business hours through Dec. 4.

“Kate” by Barbara Summers. The Nevada County Fairgrounds greets visitors with a very large bronze statue of a Clydesdale pulling a sled loaded with tree logs. My challenge would be that there is nothing happening at the fairgrounds this time of year, but the statue is always there. In capturing the image I found something I had not seen before, that being the name of the horse on the bridle: Kate.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the public and camera club members are invited to the opening celebration of the exhibit at 3 p.m. at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration. Awards from judges will be presented. Masks need to be worn along with social distancing in the store and parking lot.

“Peeves the Poltergeist” by Rachel Rosenthal. This image is one leaf, converted in Lightroom to black and white then mirrored in Photoshop to create a ghostly forest creature that reminded me of Peeves the Poltergeist from the Harry Potter films.

“This has been a fun but demanding experience,” Rosenthal said. “It forces photographers to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. We are pleased by the unique photographs that are being submitted. We hope the community will visit our exhibit and celebrate the emphasis on creativity.”

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

KNOW & GO What: Gold Country On Camera — a Photo Challenge Exhibit Sponsoring organization: Nevada County Camera Club Opening dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 Exhibit continues: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 4. Location: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City For more information: http://www.nccameraclub.com nevadacitypictureframing.com