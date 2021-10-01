Photo challenge accepted: Nevada County Camera Club exhibit opens next week
Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will again be on display during The Center for the Arts Open Studios on Oct. 9 and 10 and beyond.
This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during a 48-hour period earlier in the fall.
“The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork,” said Rachel Rosenthal, president of the Nevada County Camera Club, in a news release.
Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., in Nevada City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first weekend of Open Studios and during the store’s regular business hours through Dec. 4.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the public and camera club members are invited to the opening celebration of the exhibit at 3 p.m. at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration. Awards from judges will be presented. Masks need to be worn along with social distancing in the store and parking lot.
“This has been a fun but demanding experience,” Rosenthal said. “It forces photographers to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. We are pleased by the unique photographs that are being submitted. We hope the community will visit our exhibit and celebrate the emphasis on creativity.”
Source: Nevada County Camera Club
What: Gold Country On Camera — a Photo Challenge Exhibit
Sponsoring organization: Nevada County Camera Club
Opening dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10
Exhibit continues: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 4.
Location: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City
For more information:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Photo challenge accepted: Nevada County Camera Club exhibit opens next week
Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will again be on display during The Center for the Arts Open Studios on Oct. 9 and 10 and beyond