Phil Carville: Yogi for 2022

Yogi?

I’m not talking about a practitioner of Yoga. I’m talking about Yogi Berra, the National Baseball Hall of Fame great and 18-time All Star catcher for the Yankees (1946-1963). Yogi was famous for his baseball skill but also for his quotes — colloquial phrases that lack logic… but make you think and smile.

You can use Yogi’s quotes to guide and maintain your 2022 exercise program.

1. “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” — This is you in January 2022. Create your own fork and get fitter and healthier this year. Try something new.

2. “We make too many wrong mistakes.” — A ‘’wrong mistake” would be to fall off the exercise wagon. Stay on the wagon and reap the results.

3. “You better cut the pizza into four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.” — Yogi’s mealtime wisdom about portion control.

4. “You can observe a lot by just watching.” — Watch yourself and monitor progress. Keep a fitness/exercise journal because it is the best way to keep motivated. Yogi is a genius.

5. “I always thought the record would stand until it was broken.” — Track your personal records. If you peaked at 100 pounds on your leg press exercise and then press 110 pounds… that’s a personal record. Compete with yourself.

6. “I usually take a two-hour nap from one to four.” — Sleep heals your mind, repairs your heart/blood vessels, synthesizes proteins, builds hormones and so much more. Get seven to nine hours per night and indulge in an afternoon snooze.

7. “Pair up in threes.” — You will find working out with friends is motivating and fun. If you work out alone, it is too easy to quit. Pair up in twos or threes… just pair up. Strength in numbers.

8. “I don’t know if they were men or women fans running naked across the field. They had bags over their heads.” — As we get older our bodies change: Santa Claus tummies, skinny legs, no butts, double chins, saggy everything… we can become a little too androgynous. But if you exercise, you can maintain a decent birthday suit into a very old age. Then you can run naked across baseball fields…but keep that bag over your head so the grand kids don’t know what Granny did.

9. “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” — Change your routine! Do something different. Take dance classes, or group exercise, join the cycling classes, try Pickleball, relax after in the sauna or soak in the hot tub.

10. “It’s gets late early out there.” — Time flies, so start your exercise program now before it is too late. Today is now, tomorrow is too late.

11. “Baseball is 90% mental, and the other half is physical.” — The physical half of exercise is easy. The 90% mental half is where we get tripped up.

12. “I’m not going to buy my kids an encyclopedia. Let them walk to school like I did.” — Set an example for your kids and grand kids. Keep fit and strong.

13. “It ain’t over till it’s over.” — Your body is a beautiful machine. It’s built for movement. So, your exercise plan should be a life plan. Commit to exercise your entire life.

14. “You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.” — Get a plan and stick to it.

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. His email is philc@southyubaclub.com