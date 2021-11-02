Phil Carville: The sugar swindle

We are approaching the holidays with the friends, festivities, and rich foods.

We naturally think about overeating, gaining weight, and then in January about New Year’s resolutions because being overweight or obese is a major health issue. Sugar is an insidious culprit here.

OLDEN DAYS

Some of us were born in the late 1930s, 40s or early 50s when, maybe, one kid of out of 30 was “heavy” or fat. But by 1962 the rate of adults who were overweight or obese was 23%. Today that rate is 73.6% … three out of four Americans are overweight or obese.

REASONS

While there are many reasons for this: inactivity, sedentary jobs instead of farming and manufacturing, excessive amounts of fat and salt in processed food and … SUGAR.

The American Heart Organization recommends less than 6-8 teaspoons of sugar per day. That is less than one soda. However, the average American eats 150 to 170 pounds of sugar each year.

SUGAR SWINDLE

Why do we eat so much sugar? Because it is cheap, and invisible.

“Invisible” because many foods don’t clearly identify the “sugar.” “Non-fat foods” taste great because the “fat” is replaced by “more sugar.” But no one tells you that.

“Cheap” because the U.S. Sugar Alliance lobby makes sure that its members get huge subsidies. The wholesale price for American sugar is twice as high as the world price.

The U.S. has been protecting its sugar industry since 1789. The 1981 farm bill generated over $1 billion in profits for growers, or an average of more than $200,000 per grower. The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 made no changes. As they say, “It’s hard to fight City Hall.”

Another example, in 2013 the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $107 million buying sugar to subsidize processors … after those same processors defaulted on $172 million on “non-recourse” loans from the government. In certain market conditions, processors borrow money from the government using their sugar inventories as collateral for a guaranteed loan rate of 22.9 cents per pound of sugar. (By the way: A “non-recourse” loan is one where you can default with no consequence.)

HIGH FRUCTOSE

For the past 45 years, the sugar support program has been so lucrative that new industries have been created. For example, the high-fructose corn syrup industry did not exist prior to 1970. Today this industry accounts for about half of all sugar produced in the United States. So, as taxpayers, we are subsidizing this industry to ensure that sugar is always abundant and available.

SOLUTIONS

We have the same genetics that our slender, great-grandparents had … but today we are a lot heavier. We should be just as slender as they were, but those invisible sugar cards are stacked against us.

Let’s not be the victims here. The solution is not complex. We don’t need specialized micro-nutrition, macro-biotics, celebrity diets or seven different vitamin bottles to lose weight. We just need some common “eating-sense” and exercise.

We can lose weight by making sure we don’t eat the sugar-ladened products that fill our supermarket shelves. The sugar industry has so many stealth products that it is difficult to keep excessive sugar out of our diets.

It is a quiet struggle. It takes patience and diligence. Don’t shop in the middle aisles of the grocery store which are ladened with sugar cereals, candies, and other high fructose products. Shop in the perimeter aisles where the fresh and healthy foods tend to be located.

We also need to protect our kids. Overweight youngsters will become overweight adults with all the social stigma, health problems, medical costs and premature death that plague our society.

This holiday season, enjoy family and friends but also take extra care to protect your health. The easiest way to do that it to eat natural, fresh meat, vegetables, and fruit. Protect yourself and your kids so we all can become self-actualized and healthy adults.

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to answer your questions. He can be contacted at philc@southyubaclub.com