Phil Carville: The best holiday gift

Give yourself the gift of “Holiday Enzymes” this year… a gift that will help you lose weight and gain strength.

You have heard me say that fit people can eat more without getting fat. That is because fit people burn fat in ways that unfit people don’t. The answer resides inside the cells of your body.

GIFT WRAP

You (an average-size person) have about 37 trillion cells in your body and each cell is a protective wrapping for a precious molecular soup and enzymes.

Inside each of those 37 trillion cells is a complex machine with an enormous amount of molecular activity. The amount of molecular activity (energy expended) varies depending on the organ or function. For example, your brain cells use two times as many calories when you are thinking compared to when you are sleeping.

On the other hand, your muscle cells can go from a resting condition to a sudden burst of activity, demanding a 50-fold energy increase in less than a second. That energy comes from enzymes and chemical reactions inside your muscle cells.

THE GIFT

The gift is that muscle cells have special enzymes that can create this tremendous release of energy in an instant. These are the “big energy dogs” of your body. Your bodily functions and survival depend on the presence of these enzymes.

Since your muscles constitute 30% to 50% of your body mass. Muscles burn lots of calories because: (1) movement demands more calories than any other body function, and (2) muscles are such a large part of your body. Combine these two factors and you can see that 90% of the calories burned in your body are burned by muscle cells.

Weight loss depends upon burning calories, and that is exactly what your enzymes do. (Actually, as you already guessed, your enzymes work 24/7, not just only on holidays.)

THE POWERHOUSE

When you lift a weight, your muscle cells explode with energy. How does this happen?

Well, inside each muscle cell, there are small potato-shaped objects called mitochondria which take in food molecules (carbohydrates) and combine them with oxygen to form adenosine triphosphate (ATP) which provides the power to the muscle cells to lift that weight, get you up out of your chair or power your jog in the Empire Mine Park.

Studies show that peoople who exercise aerobically or lift weights increase the number and size of mitochondria along with an increase in metabolizing enzymes.

Conversely, people who don’t exercise lose enzymes. Enzymes are fragile, complex proteins which are continuously broken down and rebuilt. If your muscle cells are not active, the rebuilding process is retarded… the enzymes are slowly discarded.

Losing several pounds of muscle is bad, but losing just one ounce of enzymes is drastic.

LOSING WEIGHT

I want to stress the importance of muscle enzymes… particularly regarding getting fat. If you have low levels of these muscle enzymes, your body will not efficiently metabolize calories… and you are going to get fat.

The body has great wisdom. When you place stress on your muscles (exercise) your body says, “Hey, she’s doing it again… she’s exercising, we are going to need more enzymes.” Her body goes into action sending blood flow, oxygen and nutrients to the muscle cells. Her DNA responds to create increased levels of mitochondria, which spring into action.

You have a marvelous machine of biologic activity inside your muscle cells and you don’t even have to manage them… they manage themselves… if you exercise.

SIMPLICITY

We all want to look good and function well. Comb your hair, put on that new outfit, stay trim, speak kindly, and laugh loudly. Those are the reflections of happiness and health. They make the world a better place.

But those outward reflections are the result of your 37 trillion cells working in harmony. Staying healthy should be simple: Exercise vigorously 15-minutes each day and eat a balanced diet.

Remember the KISS principle: “Keep It Simple, Sweetheart.”

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com