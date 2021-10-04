Phil Carville: Moving to music

Some friends have told me that they lack the motivation to exercise.

I ask them, ‘Have you ever just let loose? Danced your ass off to great music? Not cared what you look like or who is looking?’ That’s also exercise.

I had one of the most fantastic, enjoyable and memorable exercise moments back in the mid-1980s, alone in a padded room at the Esalen Institute, dancing to Paul Simon’s new release — Diamonds in the soles of her shoes.

Yes, you can get great exercise dancing to rousing music – The Beatles with some Elvis, Fats, Tina, Mick, and some Chuck Berry thrown in. We’re talking Rock and Roll here.

FIRED UP

Use the music of your youth to get you fired up … make you fitter and happier. Jerry Lee’s Great Balls of Fire won’t let you sit down. Tina’s Proud Mary will make your ‘Big wheel keep on turning, Proud Mary keep on burnin’. Be eighteen and let loose … who really cares?





The music of our youth resonates deeply in our minds and hearts. In 1955 I first heard Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley and the Comets – fabulous and revolutionary for a 16-year-old San Francisco white boy at the time. I still can’t stop moving and smiling where I hear it.

Driving up the ‘hill’ to Lincoln High School, over the A.M. radio came a beautiful song for the teenage libido – Fats Domino singing Blueberry Hill – ‘I found my thrill’ for months. How can you NOT exercise to Stevie Nicks, Janis, Aretha and don’t forget Little Richard? You were young, immortal and the world was bright! It still can be.

MUSIC MOTIVATES

Ray, What I say? about ‘that girl with the diamond ring – she knows how to shake that thing’. Well, Maybellene, you got me All Shook Up because there’s a Whole lotta Shakin’ Going on when seniors exercise. It’s pretty simple… you were Born to be Wild and don’t need a Jailhouse to rock.

Don’t be cruel to yourself – it’s OK to Twist and Shout. It’s your music and your body – it’s about YOU.

Would I ask Buddy Holly to stop exercising? No, because That’ll be the Day …’when I die’.

Would I ask Elvis to put away his Blue Suede Shoes? Never!

So, what do the Beatles say about exercise?

Exercise just seven days a week? No, the Beatles say Eight Days a Week.

When I’m sixty-four and I feel fine, I don’t want to be a Day Tripper and take ‘the easy way out.

The Beatles say, Help, your body needs a Revolution ‘to change the world – you know what I mean’. About a fit senior chick, they say Something ‘in the way she moves, attracts me like no other lover”.

Beatles – Exercise – Got to get you into my life – ‘every single day of my life’.

LET’S DANCE

Little darling, Here comes the sun … ‘and I say it’s all right’. Go back to your teenage years and the music that made you happy and let loose.

Let yourself go – be a Sultan of Swing or a Honky Tonk Woman – the music will guide you on how to move.

I am saying MOVE – dance, wiggle, shake, ride a stationary bike, swim, walk/jog on a treadmill, it’s all movement that is good for you. With this upcoming winter season, think about an indoor musical exercise plan. Maybe group exercise, Muscle n Funk, Zumba, yoga to meditative music…. It all works. Top it all off with a swim, sauna, and a soak in the hot tub spa.

In the meantime, crank up that ‘stereo’ real loud with Chuck Berry’s Rock and Roll Music “If you want to dance with me”. We’ll pretend that Chuck and his guitar are in the room with us, and we will go back to being seventeen and immortal.

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to answer questions or respond to comments. You can contact him at philc@southyubaclub.com