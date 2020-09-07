Phil Carville: Keeping COVID safe

COVID-19 is on everybody’s minds … as it should be.

We have all been sequestered for many months now. Cabin fever is prevalent. Businesses in Nevada County have shuttered but, hopefully, most will reopen and prosper. We miss the Del Oro and Sierra Cinemas, our favorite restaurants, the saloons, and salons … we miss it all.

Under such conditions how can we maintain our physical and mental health?

Stress

Inactivity causes both mental and physical stress. We need to be active to maintain a healthy immune system and our general health overall.

Some Americans are more prone to suffer the extreme consequences of a COVID-19 infection. For example, The Center for Disease Control (CDC) notes that 42% of American adults and 18% of children/adolescents are considered obese and are at a greater risk to incur the more severe impacts of COVID-19. Persons with other issues such as heart disease, asthma, high blood pressure, smoking and certain blood types are also at higher risk.

Key Questions

We ask ourselves: How can I avoid getting the virus? Where am I most likely to get the virus? Where am I safe? “How can I get out and be active without exposing myself to the virus?”

Gym Safety

As most of you know, I am a part-owner of the South Yuba Club. In that capacity I monitor all forms of information about health and COVID-19. This week an incredibly interesting report was published.

From May 1– Aug. 6, MXM, a technology and knowledge transfer company based in Wenatchee, Washington, analyzed millions of member check-in data across 2,873 gyms, sports clubs, and boutique fitness centers in the United States. After analyzing nearly 50 million check-ins over that three-month period, the study found a nominal 0.0023% tested positive for COVID-19.

To put this into perspective, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) California has 727,239 COVID cases or approximately 3% of total population. This means that the gyms with the 0.0023 percent incidence rate are more than 13 times safer than the normal public environment.

In other words, gyms with robust safety measures are safer than almost any other place you can go or activity you can do.

Certain Gyms

Before you heedlessly go working out, make sure that your gym has implemented the necessary safety measures. Here is a brief checklist: touchless entry doors, temperatures taken upon entry, gym staff wearing masks, installation of ultra-violet accessories to the HVAC system, dispersion of equipment to maintain 6-foot social distancing, doubling or tripling of hand sanitizers, multiple daily sanitizing of equipment-locker rooms and general surfaces.

Hope

It will take us a while to get back to normal. Hopefully, effective vaccines will be generally available in the early spring of 2021. Hopefully ‘Herd’ immunity will materialize at the 30-50% levels instead of the earlier forecast 70-90% estimates. Hopefully, people will continue to wear masks while out in public places to flatten the curve.

But in the meantime, you can maintain your physical and mental health by exercising at the gym providing that it rigorously adheres to the safety protocols references in the MXM national study.

Be smart! Be safe? Be healthy!

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com