Phil Carville

When talking about fitness, I usually discuss what’s inside our bodies — like muscles, lungs, heart, blood pressure et cetera… but what about our skin?
Skin
Your skin, or your ‘cutaneous system’, is the largest organ in your body (about twenty square feet for an average male). Its major function is to keep ‘bad things’ out and ‘good things’ in.
Some organs like your heart or kidney can fail over time, but your skin never fails. You don’t expect your skin to suddenly rupture and spill your intestines and other organs out on to the sidewalk… gruesome thought. “Thank you, Skin”.
Composition
Your skin is composed of an inner layer called the dermis and an outer layer called the epidermis. The outermost surface of the epidermis is composed entirely of dead cells.
Yes, the outer presentation of your body is completely dead. You shed dead skin cells all the time – about 25,000 cells per minute or over 1 million every hour. In other words, you shed about a pound of dead skin cells every year.
Beneath the epidermis is the dermis which contains your skin’s living tissue: blood and lymph vessels, nerves, sweat and sebum glands and hair follicles.
Beneath the dermis is the subcutaneous layer, which is not technically part of your skin, but is where fat is stored for energy. It provides insulation and attaches your skin to the rest of your body.
‘Holey’ Skin
Your skin has a lot of holes — between 2 – 5 million hair follicle holes and twice that number of sweat glands. The hair follicles also secrete sebum which mixes with sweat to form an oily layer on the surface of your skin. This helps keep your skin supple and forms a barrier to keep out foreign organisms — Mother Nature’s skin care.
When one of those follicles becomes blocked with dead skin or dried sebum it becomes a blackhead. When it becomes infected or inflamed is becomes a pimple. Young people often get pimples because their glands are highly active.
Melanin
The first layer of skin is translucent in every person. Skin gets is color from pigments — the most important molecule determining skin color is ‘eumelanin’ or more commonly known as melanin. It is one of the oldest molecules in the living world. It gives birds the color of their feathers and gives octopi the blackness of their ink. It colors our eyes and hair, and its production slows as we grow older… that is why our hair turns grey as we age.
Skin Color
There is no such thing as race in terms of skin color. Skin color is a result of convergent evolution. Brown skin or light skin is a result of the amount of sunlight our ancestors received where they lived. Dark skin contains a rich amount of melanin pigment while light skin is ‘de-pigmented’.
Recent research finds that light hair and eyes are thought to have evolved around the Baltic Sea about six thousand years ago. Alas, we are all an experiment in human evolution.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is manufactured by your skin when it is exposed to sunlight. But lighter-skinned people in the northern regions of Europe and North American don’t get enough sunlight to produce enough Vitamin D. It is estimated that 50 percent of people globally are deficient in Vitamin D and in northern climes it may be as high as 90 percent.
Skin Fitness
Google ‘skin care’ and you are overwhelmed by products promising to clean, tone and moisturize your skin. Since we want those dead cells on our exterior to look ‘non-dead’, we buy into all kinds of promises offering sexy skin — get that smooth complexion, tone saggy jowls, eliminate baggy eyes, foaming liquids, melting balms – even buy ‘advice’ from some guy in Budapest who has ‘the ultimate skin care secret’.
Skin care is a hugely profitable market. Most products are pure hype. The basic two tips for skin care fitness are (1) wash your face twice a day with gentle soap, and (2) avoid excessive sun exposure.
The best advice I have heard on life and skin is by American author and poet, Dorothy Parker, who said, “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone.” Sounds about right to me!