I hear some of my friends talk about losing weight… I talk about it too.
Personally, I have a few pounds of butter on my belly. I use that measure because I have a good sense of a one-pound package of butter is, and there are a few of those around my waist.
It’s June and summer is coming soon. We all want to look a little better by dropping a ‘couple of packages of butter’. But we need to think ‘fat loss’, not just ‘weight loss’. So, how do we do that?
Every weight-loss program must be associated with an exercise program. If you just reduce your calorie intake without exercising, you will lose muscle. Non-exercise weight loss will result in a 25% loss of muscle. You do not want to lose muscle.
Muscle is more metabolically active than fat and it is the engine that keeps you moving and alive. Lose muscle and your metabolic rate will drop and weight becomes even harder. Good metabolic health also results in improved body composition, better vascular health, lower rates of heart disease and stroke and a slowing of the aging process.
I could go on and on about the benefits: longer life, lower rates of all types of cancer, better mental health, less diabetes and other degenerative diseases… and the list never ends.
So, how do you create ‘your own program’?
I recommend a combination of interval training and strength training, 3 – 4 days a week. The goal is to increase your health at the cellular and molecular levels. Your body intuitively understands cellular health. All you have to do is ‘move’ and your body’s wisdom takes it from there. In a lot of ways your ‘body’ is much smarter than you. The wisdom automatically kicks in.
A medical study divided a group of men and women into two age groups. The ‘young’ group was between 18 and 30 years of age. The ‘older’ group was between 65 and 80. The groups were given three exercise programs: (1) Interval biking, (2) strength training using weights, and (3) a combination of interval and strength training. Both groups gained better metabolic conditioning, leaner muscle mass and better insulin sensitivity with some differences in the type of exercise program.
But here is the good part. The ‘young’ group showed a 49% increase in mitochondrial capacity, but more impressively, the ‘older’ group showed a 69% increase. Yes, we in the 65 to 80+ group really excel.
Let your body’s wisdom do its thing: better blood flow, improved brain function, lower cholesterol, improved mitochondria count, restore deteriorated ribosomes… you don’t even have to know what these are… but your wisdom does.
Read an exercise book! Watch some YouTube channels! Take hikes in the Empire Mine state park. Or, as you might have guessed, join a gym. Exercise with others. You will stick with your exercise program if you exercise with others, friends or those who will become your friends.
