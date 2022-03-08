Phil Carville: Dealing with back pain

I was out on the golf course with some guys who were complaining of back pain. We are in our 70s and 80s, so stiffness and mild pain are common. In fact, back and neck pain are the leading cause of pain worldwide.

So, the question comes up, “What to do about it?”

CAUSES

Most common back pain is related to muscle or ligament strain caused by repeated lifting or sudden awkward movement. This is more likely to happen if you are in poor physical condition. But back pain may also be a symptom of spine/bone degeneration requiring medical treatment.

Pain can be in the neck, arms, upper back, lower back, pelvis or even legs. The source can often be traced to the nerves in your back. An example is sciatica, where the pain is in the legs, but the cause is pressure on the sciatic nerve in the lower back.

MEDICATION

The traditional logic is that back pain can treated by non-steroid, anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Advil). Be careful because ibuprofen can cause stomach ulcers or kidney problems. Analgesic drugs (Tylenol) can relieve pain, but they don’t have anti-inflammatory properties.

Remember that over-the-counter painkillers just relieve back pain and do not treat the pain. You need to treat the causes if you want to free yourself from back pain. There are effective ways to treat back pain, just make sure you don’t fall for fake remedies.

$100 BILLION FAKES

When we are in pain, we tend to be poor decision-makers. We will buy almost anything that might relieve the pain. Hence there arose a $100 billion industry selling us all kinds of sham solutions and ineffective treatments.

Con artists are selling “microtechnology patches” (unexplained technology), $167 for miracle lotions, $250 “natural” anti-inflammatory gels, numerous pills and so on — which are not proven to work. The more expensive the item is, the more likely we are to believe it works.

WHAT WORKS

Exercise! Does that surprise you?

Most common back pain is related to weak muscle and poor fitness. Exercise regularly, focus on core muscles, try Tai Chi, Yoga, swim — make movement an important part of your life.

Thousands of studies have shown that exercise and sports are actual treatments for back pain and more effective than medications.

Start an exercise plan that strengthens your core muscle groups, because your core muscles stabilize your spine. Consult with a physical therapist or certified personal trainer to get specific exercises for your physical condition, medical issues, age and flexibility. This is the safest and most effective way to treat back pain.

Remember what comedian Phyllis Diller said, “You know you’re getting older when your back starts going out more than you do.”

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to answer your questions or respond to comments. You can reach him as philc@southyubaclub.com