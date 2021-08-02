Phil Carville: Conquering COVID-19

We are enduring a drastic COVID-19 pandemic, but ironically, we could eliminate COVID in America if everyone got vaccinated today. COVID-19 would be conquered by Labor Day. It is that simple.

SMALLPOX

Smallpox is a highly contagious and deadly disease caused by the variola virus. It has been around for thousands of years, has a 30% mortality rate, has killed millions of people. There is NO CURE for smallpox, but there is a vaccine which prevents it.

In 1959, the World Health Organization (WHO) started a program to eliminate smallpox. This program was hugely successful. The last person to die from smallpox was from Bangladesh in 1975.

Today, smallpox is extinct, thanks to the Variola vaccine and to the hundreds of millions of people who got vaccinated and thereby eliminated the disease.

Conquer COVID-19 — get vaccinated!

POLIO

Polio has also been around for thousands of years: paralyzing, maiming, and killing millions of people. It was a horrible and dreaded disease. There is NO CURE for polio, but a vaccine developed in the 1950s has been successful in eliminating polio.

Today, polio is virtually extinct. In 2017 there were only 22 poliovirus cases in the world. Polio remains endemic in only three countries: Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria, where customs and religion discourage people from vaccinations.

Conquer COVID-19 — get vaccinated!

VACCINES WORK

Maybe you didn’t know this, but infants and young children are given immunity protection early in life. They receive vaccines for hepatitis A & B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, haemophilus influenzae Type B, polio, measles, pneumococcal, rubella, mumps, chickenpox, and rotavirus. Disease is prevented.

The COVID-19 vaccine is just another vaccine — like the others above — but it has been politicized by misinformation and lies.

FEARMONGERS

There are many people spreading lies and misinformation about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You find them at rallies, on street corners, on the internet and as commentators on cable news. Memes like: “The cure is worse than the disease” (no, it’s not); “Hydroxychloroquine is the cure” (no, it’s not); “The vaccine contains chicken embryos, formaldehyde, calf bovine serum and monkey kidneys” (no, it doesn’t); “The vaccine will magnetize your body” (no, it doesn’t); “Bill Gates invented the vaccine so he could inject microchips and spy software and control millions of people” (no, he didn’t); “Dr. Fauci created COVID-19” (no, he didn’t) … and the lies continue.

CHARLATANS

The fearmongers are charlatans making money by selling fear.

The most prominent anti-vaxer is osteopath Joseph Mercola, who started a website in 1997 selling his products (dietary supplements, medical devices, organic cotton underwear, etc.) and his pseudoscientific advice (Ref: Wikipedia). He is so successful at selling books, pills, and underwear that he now has a net worth of over $100 million. Selling vaccination fear is very profitable.

You can add to the list of charlatans — Dr. Andrew Wakefield, whose 2010 anti-vaccine articles have been denounced by all major medical universities. He was famously exposed by the book “The Doctor who fooled the World — Science, Deception, and the War on Vaccines.”

The list goes on. Digital research shows that just 12 people are the primary vaccine hoax super-spreaders. But their influence is multiplied by several hundred million innocent believers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.

LAST QUESTIONS

If you have not had your COVID-19 vaccination, what is holding you back? What are you afraid of? Do you believe the Mercolas and Wakefields of the world? Is your political or cultural persuasion holding you back?

Conquer COVID-19 — get vaccinated!

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to comments or questions. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com