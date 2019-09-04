PG&E working to restore power to almost 3K customers

PG&E says it was working Wednesday on restoring power to almost 3,000 customers across the region, including those in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

The outages began at 9:35 a.m. and include customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan, Washington, Alleghany, Camptonville, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City and Sierra City, said Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman with the utility, in an email.

“We are going to patrol the lines by helicopter to verify any faults,” Merlo added. “The cause is still under investigation. We are working safely to restore customers as soon as possible.”