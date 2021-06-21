PG&E work could lead to traffic delays

Motorists traveling on Banner Lava Cap Road should be prepared for minor delays because of PG&E road crews performing maintenance over the next several months.

PG&E will replace gas main and service lines. While difficult to gauge exactly when work will be completed, it is anticipated it’ll wrap up by fall, weather permitting, said Tamar Sarkissian, corporate relations representative.

“This is an important routine safety and reliability project on the gas distribution and service lines in the area,” said Sarkissian. “But this is unrelated to any electric power lines.”

PG&E planned this work during the summer months to minimize effects on traffic while schools are on break. Also, the time was ideal because this type of work is not compatible with rain or snowfall. Work crews will deploy along Banner Lava Cap Road, between Ore De Gold Court, to just east of Crescent Drive, as well as Gayle Lane and nearby streets in the Banner Crest subdivision.

Maintenance will begin at 8 a.m. and continue to approximately 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. PG&E crews will not close Banner Lava Cap Road completely at any point during the summer.





Work crews will replace the gas mains and service lines on that thoroughfare and will employ flaggers to stagger the flow of traffic of traffic to one lane at a time around the work area owing to the tight working conditions on this narrow road.

“We encourage drivers to plan for delays, and thank our customers for their patience as we work on this important project,” said Sarkissian.

Property owners could experience an interruption to their gas service line while a new line is hooked up to their meter. PG&E personnel will be standing by to relight any gas appliances. Even though no venting of gas is planned, some customers may experience a mild odor of gas if work is being conducted in their neighborhood.

“There’ll be absolutely no danger, but if anybody is concerned people can get a PG&E technician to check gas lines by phoning: 800-743-5000,” said Sarkissian. “Better to err on the side of caution.”

Work area customers should have received interactive voice response robocalls, and some specific phone calls as appropriate.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com