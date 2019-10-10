UPDATE: Portions of Nevada County have power restored

UPDATE:

Some portions of western Nevada County have had power restored by PG&E, including The Union office in the Glenbrook Basin of Grass Valley.

INITIALLY POSTED: PG&E receives weather ‘all clear’ for portions of Nevada County

PG&E has received the weather “all clear” for portions of Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Crews will be inspecting power lines for possible weather-related damage before restoring power.

Other weather “all clears” were declared for 14 counties, according to a 3 p.m. press release from PG&E.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services said PG&E had verbally confirmed the partial “all clear.”

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said her company is working closely with the state Office of Emergency Services along with cities and counties. She declined to confirm Nevada County’s partial “all clear.”

“As soon as we can confirm information, we will be happy to do so,” Merlo said.

Merlo gave no estimate for when the power will be turned on in Nevada County.