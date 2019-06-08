PG&E: Power will be shut down in Sierra Foothills



High wildfire danger and PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs this Saturday, 6/8 – Sunday, 6/9

event2-overview-map-1

UPDATE 6/8 at 3:30pm:

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that the company will turn off power to approximately 26,900 customers in the Sierra Foothills Saturday night.



Public Safety Power Shutoff Being Executed for Sierra Foothills at Approximately 9:00 p.m. PG&E will be contacting customers soon by phone, email and text. Forecasts for the extreme weather conditions are expected to last through noon on Sunday, June 9.



Areas where power will be shut off:

Nevada County: Portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley. Find out if you are in the power shutoff area from the map for the Sierra Foothills on PG&E’s website here: pge.com/pspsupdates.



PG&E will be opening a Customer Response Center with water, air conditioning, charging stations, and customer care staff tomorrow from 8am to 6pm at Sierra College in Grass Valley (250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley).





ORIGINAL:

Parts of Western Nevada County have been issued a Red Flag Warning, the highest alert for fire danger, by the National Weather Service (NWS) starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8th, through 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9th. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has issued notice that they might be proactively turning power off for safety and conducting a Public Safety Power Shutoff in several Northern California counties; including portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, and Penn Valley in Nevada County; within the next 18 to 36 hours.



Read more at: http://bit.ly/RedFlagJune72019





