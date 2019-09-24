PG&E power outages hit Nevada, Yuba and Butte counties

About 7,000 customers had no power in Nevada County on Tuesday, and more are expected to lose power today.

PG&E cut power for fear of a possible wildfire due to gusty winds and dry conditions in the area, leading the Nevada City School of The Arts and Penn Valley school district to close Tuesday.

A second planned power outage was planned at start around 2:30 a.m. today in Nevada County. It will impact an estimated 16,506 customers and include the areas of Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Cedar Ridge and Chicago Park, PG&E said in a release.

Seven counties, including Nevada County, will be affected by today’s outage. A total of 48,200 PG&E customers are expected to lose power across the Sierra and North Bay.

Windy conditions are expected to last until noon today.

“Maybe in Grass Valley it’s not that bad right now,” said Emily Heller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, on Tuesday. However, she added that nearby areas have received gusts of wind up to 50 miles per hour.

As such, the weather service has kept its red flag warning up, likely until today.

Heller said the service provides information to all fire weather partners, including PG&E, but does not directly influence their decision to shut off power.

Some PG&E customers who lost power, like Tim DeMartini of Nevada City, are upset.

“They are making a big mistake there,” said DeMartini of the energy company.

Mostly, the homeowner believes cutting off power will create a greater likelihood for a wildfire because people will use their backup generators.

PG&E crews began doing inspections in Nevada, Butte and Yuba Counties to make sure the power lines were safe, according to an email from PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.

That inspection includes “1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines” which is “the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Kansas,” Merlo said.

The energy company was working to restore power by 6 p.m. Tuesday, as long as no damage was found along the power lines.

About 10 people had used a resource center on Sierra College’s Nevada County campus provided by PG&E as of noon Tuesday. The center was open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and provided air conditioning, Wi-Fi, portable toilets and first aid kits.

Bottles of water were offered inside the white tent that included chairs and tables. Electrical chargers sat on the tables. PG&E contractors were around, monitoring the site, ensuring everyone followed the code of conduct rules displayed on the tent walls.

