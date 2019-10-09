PG&E power outage shuts down most of western Nevada County

Nevada County residents are feeling the brunt of Wednesday’s PG&E public safety power shutdown after 43,217 customers had their electricity shut down in the early hours of the morning.

Schools, stores, and gas stations are without power and closed amidst the shut down.

Robinson Enterprises’ fleet fueling station off Lower Grass Valley Road in Nevada City was one of the only stations left pumping gas, thanks to an on-site power generator. By Wednesday morning a long line had formed in both directions stretching onto the freeway prompting Robinson’s employees to call law enforcement to assist with traffic control.

“I hope it doesn’t last too long,” Robinson tanker driver Bob Noller said.

Noller is responsible for keeping clients’ generators, such as Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, filled and running. Noller says that the power shut down will affect smaller counties if it lasts longer than a couple of days.

B&C Ace Hardware in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin is one of a few area businesses to remain open with the help of a gas-powered generator.

“We have to be here for the community,” B&C manager Jim Janousek said. “No matter how much inventory we stock, it gets depleted.”

While the store’s generators for sale had all been sold, many folks could be seen shopping for batteries and other light sources.

Others pre-ordered gas generators, a new shipment of which should arrive by the end of the week.

Several area businesses are reported to be open, many accepting cash-only transactions, by area residents sharing information at The Union’s Facebook page. Some of those include Hills Flat Lumber, Beam Easy Living Center, Dokimos Pharmacy, Chapa De’s pharmacy, Long’s Bottle Shop, True Value Penn Valley, SaveMart, Safeway and Raley’s.

Check back for more on this developing story.