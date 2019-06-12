PG&E power line, NID pipeline projects snarl trash pickup around Banner Lava Cap Road

The trash wasn’t getting collected, and bears had moved in.

A PG&E project to replace power poles and perform vegetation management, coupled with the Nevada Irrigation District’s replacement of old pipeline, led to a traffic backup.

“Waste Management couldn’t get them,” said Kathi Kenedi, who lives off Banner Lava Cap Road, where the work is happening. “We had bears out here getting into the trash.”

Kenedi said the situation has improved from about two weeks ago, when it began. However, she worries about it repeating, as work in the area is expected to continue.

Almost 230 people are in PG&E’s work area.

PG&E in March began replacing power poles and stringing wire along some 12 miles of line in the area of Banner Lava Cap Road. The water district began its pipeline replacement project in May.

Then, on May 14, Waste Management drivers realized they couldn’t reach the trash bins for collection, said Paul Rosynsky, a spokesman for the company.

“We weren’t aware that this was going to happen,” Rosynsky said.

Waste Management serviced the area the following day, but encountered the same problem the next week. Drivers again collected on the next day, and Waste Management then tweaked its pick-up schedule, Rosynsky said.

Residents affected by the work are asked to place their trash by the curb late Mondays or early Tuesdays, giving Waste Management drivers enough time to collect before they’re stymied, he added.

The Nevada Irrigation District’s work on Banner Lava Cap Road is complete. It’s since moved to other areas, though it’ll return before October to perform any restoration work needed where the new pipeline was set, said Jacque Longshore, the water district’s maintenance manager.

PG&E’s work should be done by July’s end, said Brandi Merlo, with the utility company.

The additional work concerns Kenedi.

“It’s not going to go away any time soon,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.