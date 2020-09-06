PG&E plans for Public Safety Power Shut-offs

A wind event forecast for the Northern and Central Sierra Nevada has prompted PG&E to warn for potential Public Safety Power Shut-offs for thousands of its customers over Monday and Tuesday.

Wind gusts are forecast up to 30 mph in Grass Valley.

“Best chances for gusts will be after 4 a.m. Tuesday and continue through the morning and into the afternoon,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said.

In Nevada County, Grass Valley and Nevada City, as well as the communities of Peardale, Chicago Park and the San Juan Ridge will be impacted by the PSPS, according to the PG&E future outage map.

“We just updated the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning,” Mueller said Sunday. “It goes into effect Monday night at 10 p.m. and will continue Wednesday morning through 8 a.m.”

“The stronger winds will be to the north of (Grass Valley) and down in the (Central) valley. You will see some fairly windy conditions for Grass Valley.

For updates regarding the PSPS, or to enter a specific address into the outage map, visit; http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates or call 1-800-743-5002.

Smoke from the Creek Fire, burning in Madera and Fresno counties, shrouded much of Nevada County from the potentially record breaking heat of the sun on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday reached the century mark, with the previous record for this day set at 101 degrees in Grass Valley, according to records dating back to 1966.

“The smoke is definitely having an impact on some of the temperatures,” Mueller said.

Sunday afternoon downtown Sacramento was right on track to beat its previous record of 105 degrees, as was the Delta and Northern Sacramento Valley.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.