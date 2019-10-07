PG&E monitoring need for power shutoff

PG&E announced Monday that it is monitoring the potential for a widespread, strong and dry wind event Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon and is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of approximately 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties.

According to a news release, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for vast portions of Northern California for midweek. The National Interagency Fire Center’s Geographic Area Coordination Center is also forecasting significant fire potential.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include, but are not limited to: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The main period of weather risk is early Wednesday morning through Thursday midday, the release states. The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E’s service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley before spreading into the central areas of the state including most of the Bay Area.

PG&E will continue to monitor weather conditions and will be providing additional information regarding affected areas this afternoon.

As part of PSPS preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

According to the release, customers also should:

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock emergency kits with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety. Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

Backup electric generators can be a part of any preparedness plan, but they can also pose unique safety hazards. Tips on the safe use of generators can be found at PG&E’s Safety Action Center at http://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.