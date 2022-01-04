PG&E looks toward power restoration

Substantial advances have been made in the winter storm abatement over the last few days, first responders say.

Downed trees, and vast accumulations of snow and other hazards have prevented PG&E from being able to restore everyone’s power following the Sierra storm that occurred early Dec. 27, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

PG&E officials said they anticipate a large percentage of those remaining without power Monday evening should be restored by the end of today.

“This storm has delivered historic levels of snow and caused significant damage to our equipment. In Nevada County alone, we have identified more than 1,214 instances of damage,” McFarland said in a release.

Many in Nevada County are going on nine days without electricity, and those with dwindling propane reserves are having trouble getting companies to come refill their tanks.





Nevada County had 10,800 PG&E customers still without power as of Tuesday morning.

There were a total of 21,000 without power in the Sierra Division, comprised of Placer, El Dorado, Sierra and Nevada counties.

“We reached out to more than 100 other utilities for mutual aid to help bolster our forces in the field,” McFarland said.

WEBINAR

A Monday webinar hosted by YubaNet focused on the continuing efforts to resolve the storm’s effects.

Joe Wilson, PG&E’s vice president of the Sierra Division, pointed to the significant impact last week’s storms had on PG&E infrastructure. He said 152,000 customers in the Sierra Division have restored power.

“We have 96 crews (188 staffers) working in Nevada County to restore power,” he said. “Nevada County is the bullseye within the bullseye. We have (repaired) 307 power poles, 508 locations where the conductor or the line repaired, 171 cross arms and 70 transformers. Within the last 48 hours we re-energized 300 customers in Alta Sierra. And as a safety reminder, we urge residents to stay away from downed power and telecom lines, check on your neighbors and if you you use a backup generator, make sure it’s properly installed.”

Sheriff Shannan Moon said a winter storm crisis following the worst wildfire season is trying on first responders. Her biggest concern was to help PG&E crews get access to roads.

“Our search and rescue volunteers are pivotal and they continue to show up to serve Nevada County,” she said. “We need to get everybody power, keep warm and have their food back. But we must get our telecommunication systems back on.”

Jason Regan, PG&E director of electric distribution systems and emergency management, said the major storm impacts are on side streets off major roads. Power on Dog Bar Road and in Colfax were in process of going back online Monday evening.

“In the last 48 hours, we’ve turned a corner, been more productive than the first three days,” he said. “We we’re able to get more helicopters in the air to get more accurate assessments of damage to clear debris from roads.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez contributed to this report