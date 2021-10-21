PG&E finesses PSPS events

Nevada County residents lost power in a handful of unscheduled outages over the last three months and one scheduled Public Safety Power Shut-off over the last year.

PG&E said the cautionary measure — PSPS — enacted by the utility company in times of critical weather warning affected a smaller number of households in Northern California for a shorter duration than the previous year.

It’s updated trigger sensor settings to mitigate the shutoffs’ impact on the community since July.

“We’ve only had four this year,” PG&E communications representative Megan McFarland said. “In years past, our PSPS events covered large areas.”

The size, scope and frequency of the events have decreased, McFarland said, with only one of the four PSPS events — from Aug. 17 to 19 that affected 48,155 customers —striking Nevada County residents.





McFarland said the company is making advancements each year to “focus” the shut-offs and minimize the number of impacted households. Compartmentalizing the region’s energy grid helps reduce those cut off from power in the first place, and helps get more households back online faster after unforeseen outages.

“Now we can shut down a portion of the line and reroute the rest of it,” McFarland said. “It’s a very targeted area.”

UNEXPECTED OUTAGES

One such outage took place earlier this week. At 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, 2,109 customers lost power in Rough and Ready and Penn Valley. After PG&E began troubleshooting around 8:25 a.m., McFarland said, the company restored power to most customers by that afternoon.

Investigation into the outage’s cause is still underway, McFarland said, but preliminary reports found a dead bird in the vicinity, indicating it may have hit and incapacitated the power line.

“(The outage) was due to a hazard coming into contact with PG&E’s power line and activating our line recloser sensor,” McFarland said.

McFarland said PG&E’s protocol calls for the entire line to be investigated for hazards because the outage occurred in a high fire threat district. McFarland said PG&E dispatched three “troublemen“ to survey the entirety of the line for additional hazards and also employed aerial patrol via helicopter.

McFarland said on top of “sectionalizing” — PG&E’s technical term for shortening the circuit — the utility company is using infrared technology to troubleshoot and resolve power issues at night.

“We can get out at night to make sure lines are clear and reenergized,” McFarland said.

A handful of unanticipated outages in Nevada County has been reported since July.

A six-hour outage took place July 29 that impacted 1,010 customers in Penn Valley and Rough and Ready. According to Paul Moreno, of PG&E’s communications team, the line was patrolled and no cause was identified.

A couple of outages took place Aug. 6, affecting 205 customers across Rough and Ready, Scotts Flat and Penn Valley.

“We had a couple of outages that day, including one impacting 205 customers — restored in steps ,” Moreno said. “Outage began at 7:05 a.m with the last customers restored at 6:04 p.m. A patrol of all lines affected by the outage was conducted, but no cause found.”

On Aug. 25, 1,468 customers in Grass Valley lost power because a squirrel contacted energized equipment, causing a fault.

The power was restored by 1 p.m., just over three hours after it was lost at 9:55 a.m.

“We had to patrol the entire circuit to ensure it was safe to energize, given the fire danger,” Moreno said.

An Oct. 11 outage affected two different areas — one with 612 customers, and a second with 273 — for a total of 885.

“Both of these outages are connected, began at 2:43 a.m. and were caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole, breaking pole and bringing down wires,” Moreno said, adding that the power was restored by 3:30 p.m. that same day.

Moreno said none of the outages were PSPS outages, which PG&E uses amid a combination of high winds, low humidity and dry fuel conditions.

“These outages are part of our Enhanced Power Line Safety Settings designed to help prevent wildfires,” Moreno said of the unforeseen events. “Because we need to patrol all power lines included in a power outage to ensure it is safe to energize, it can take longer to restore power.”

Moreno said the utility company updated its equipment settings in July “to address the drought-intensified conditions and extremely dry vegetation across our state and will be used during wildfire season.”

