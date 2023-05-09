With reports of scams targeting utility customers at an all-time high, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shares tips with customers to help recognize the signs of a potential scam.

A typical sign of a scam targeting a utility customer includes a caller claiming to be from PG&E and threatening disconnection if immediate payment is not made via a pre-paid debit card or money transfer service like Zelle. As a reminder, PG&E will never send a single notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption, and we will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

