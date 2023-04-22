Staff Writer
Last week local residents and members of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society temporarily halted a project at the northwest corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley where Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) cut trees and removed bushes and plants unique to the area, according to Paul Moreno, Pacific Gas and Electric Company spokesperson.
Concerns regarding evidence of vernal pools and the rare local fauna that grow on the pompous, volcanic soil that is unique to the area resulted in a stop in construction to allow remaining plants to be flagged and removed, according to Moreno.
“PG&E is regulated by the state. It doesn’t trigger a permit or require CEQA studies,” Moreno said. “We did a biological study for nesting and plants and didn’t find any.”
The 14 acres where trees have been cut is part of a six-month project to modernize a section of natural gas transmission pipeline running from east Wheatland to west Grass Valley, according to official reports from PG&E.
The modifications within the project will enable In-Line Inspections (ILI) with a state-of-the-art pipeline inspection gauge (PIG), according to official reports from PG&E.
PG&E will be excavating portions of the pipeline at 13 locations to refine angles within the line so that the special inspection tool dubbed a robotic “pig” can travel inside the length of the 27-mile pipeline, according to the report.
The robotic tool uses probes and sensors to study the pipeline from the inside. The tool is looking for anomalies including dents or corrosion and is an important technology that provides important services to the area, according to Moreno.
“We are looking for ways to work with the concerned groups, to work around remaining plants or transplant them somewhere around the project,” Moreno said.
About a dozen members of PG&E’s staff including Joe Wilson the PG&E Vice President of the North Valley and Sierra Region joined residents and members of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society and walked the 14 acres on Monday, according to Allison RP Nelson, Director of Gold Country Avian Studies (GCAS).
“There were some steps missed before the work was performed,” Nelson said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
When studying migrating birds and their breeding and nesting habits, the timing is important, and this may explain why PG&E didn’t find evidence of the area that was originally an open space before PG&E purchased the land, according to Nelson.
Rare species such as the sanborn’s onion or the payslip monkey flower that rely on the unique soil at the site will be taken over by invasive species such as Scotch broom, yellow star thistle and barbed goatgrass now that manzanita bushes along the road have been removed, according to Shane Hanofee, former president of the local Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plants Society.
“We are pleased that PG&E is making a good faith effort to salvage what they can from this project and be more aware in future projects,” said Hanofee.
Preventing loss of rare species of birds and fauna for future projects requires working together with local experts, according to Hanofee.
PG&E states that the pipeline inspection gauge (PIG) project is necessary to proactively ensure the safety and reliability of its gas system and is notifying customers near work sites by letter and outbound automated phone calls, according to Moreno.
“This In-Line-Inspection technology is PG&E’s preferred method of inspecting our natural gas pipelines,” said Joe Wilson, regional vice president for PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region. “It helps us validate that the pipeline is in safe and compliant operating condition. Identifying these issues quickly and efficiently helps keep our communities safe.”
The inspection tool or PIG will enter the pipeline at a portal with above-ground pipes at a fenced launcher facility in northeast Wheatland. PG&E will also expand this launcher facility, according to PG&E reports.
The receiver site, where the tool is taken out of the line, is located off Squirrel Creek Road in west Grass Valley near the middle of four private parcels, according to PG&E reports.
While PG&E is working on the six and eight inch diameter pipeline, portions of it will be void of gas. To keep customers supplied with gas, PG&E will use portable compressed natural gas (CNG) and inject the gas into the pipeline downstream of the work areas, according to PG&E reports.
The northwest corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley is an injection port for the CNG or liquified natural gas, according to PG&E reports.
“While work on the gas transmission line is occurring, PG&E will keep gas flowing to customers in Grass Valley by injecting portable natural gas. Once work on the line is completed, the site will have very little activity going forward except for maintenance or if gas again needs to be injected at the location,” according to the reports.
The entire project should be completed before fall. Weather and other factors that affect safe working conditions may change the schedule, according to PG&E reports.
PG&E has also strength-tested and replaced pipelines, adding remote-control and automatic shut-off valves that can stop the flow of gas faster in an emergency, and checking for leaks on a strict schedule, according to PG&E reports.
“We understand this project is required for safety and that PG&E wants to get this done by fire season,” Nelson said. “It is still important to consult experts when lava cap soil and lahar land areas are involved so that we can mitigate,” Nelson said.