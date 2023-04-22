PG&E

Tree cutting and the removal of bushes and plants on the 14 acre site owned by PG&E was halted so that local residents concerned about the rare flora could flag them for transplant elsewhere. The site was once once protected as open space with unique plants that grow in vernal pools where few other plants will.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

Last week local residents and members of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society temporarily halted a project at the northwest corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley where Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) cut trees and removed bushes and plants unique to the area, according to Paul Moreno, Pacific Gas and Electric Company spokesperson.

