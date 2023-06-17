Staff Writer
Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) recent clear cutting of an area sometimes referred to as Hell’s Half Acre, for a pipeline inspection project has raised more scrutiny of the company’s practices by local groups and organizations. PG&E representatives have been in communication with with these groups who have questioned how the project was even allowed with very minimal oversight at 11613 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.
Tree and vegetation removal and grading of the acres there has been complete and site construction is visible on the site.
Environmental groups and residents have called the Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection Project (PIG) heartbreaking and that it does not belong at that location with an elementary school across the street and wildlife and plants that grow only in the particular soil found there.
“Why can PG&E buy a piece of property and do whatever they want in the name of safety?” Mary Clancy, a local realtor and owner of a property adjacent to the project said.
Clancy wonders why PG&E did not do more to inform community members sooner of their intention to excavate, construct, and install new equipment over the next six to eight months and change the face of the neighborhood?
“I didn’t get my letter stating that PG&E was going to do some vegetation work and some construction work until March 18,” Clancy said.
PG&E is an investor-owned utility regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (the Commission) and is not subject to local land use permits as explained in a letter to Mr. Tyler Barrington, the principal planner for Nevada County Planning Department in February 2023 from Erica Schlemer, attorney for PG&E.
“The Commission has exclusive jurisdiction over the construction, operations, and maintenance of PG&E’s gas transmission facilities and its broad authority preempts all local discretionary regulation over these matters,” the letter from Schlemer said.
Similar legal cases such as Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. v. the City and county of San Francisco (1959) were referenced in the letter.
“The California Supreme Court held that the right and obligation to construct and maintain telephone lines had become matters of statewide concern and therefore the City of San Francisco could not exclude telephone lines from certain streets,” Schlemer wrote.
PG&E states that community notifications to residents 1,000 — 2,500 foot radius will go out in the form of an automated phone call for construction and if gas is vented during routine maintenance and repair, according to a staff report shared with nearby property owners on May 12, 2023.
During in-line inspection, approximately every five to seven years, letters, automated calls and phone venting is typical for residents within the same radius, according to the staff report.
This is a critical gas safety project and PG&E’s primary obligation, and responsibility is to public safety, according to Joe Wilson, Vice President of PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra Region.
“This pipeline delivers gas to over 25,000 residents in the greater Grass Valley area,” Wilson said. “Our neighbors and friends rely on the gas supplied by this pipeline to heat their homes and to cook their meals. They also rely on the utility to ensure that the pipeline is inspected and well maintained.”
A liquified natural gas (LNG) station will maintain and inspect specific pipelines as required, according to Schlemer.
The approximately 26 mile pipeline stretches from Wheatland to Grass Valley and is slated for inspection during the summer of 2024, according to the staff report.
“The in line-inspection tool (ILI) travels through the pipeline looking for potential issues that can occur over time, such as dents and corrosion,” according to the staff report. “ILI’s evaluate the internal and external condition of the natural gas transmission pipelines very efficiently.”
ILI launcher/receiver stations and testing locations collect data every five to seven years, according to the staff report.
This specific location was chosen for two primary reasons, according to Wilson.
“This is where the pipe is located and it is near the very end of the transmission line which is critically important for an effective in-line inspection,” Wilson said. “The other reason this site was chosen was because the other two locations considered were either across the street (which has a walking trail utilized by the public and currently owned by BYLT) or on a parcel where a new home was just built.”
Initially, equipment brought to the location will include portable gas supply, also known as LNG.
“The tankers are not pressurized above 200 psig,” according to the PG&E staff report.
Two or more tankers, approximately 50 feet in length, and ambient vaporizers manned and operated by trained technicians 24/7 will be on the site during the summer of 2023 and 2024 as part of the current plan, according to the report.
“The site will be fenced with 24/7 security guards on site,” the report states.
Enclosed Combustion Devices (ECDs), resembling tall circular towers, are temporary devices that will be brought in to help move the tool through the pipeline.
There is a controlled and safe release of a small amount of natural gas while crews are working, and customers may hear a loud and steady noise and notice the smell of gas, according to PG&E spokesperson, Megan McFarland.
“ECDs would only be onsite during testing and inspection periods tentatively scheduled on non-school days,” according to the report. “Typically, 7:30 a.m. to noon on inspection days.”
Conex boxes, about 10’ x 10’ that act as portable odorizers, will also be on the shoulder of Adams Road after the pipe is installed, according to the report.
On April 17 a team from PG&E met with several interested community members to listen to concerns about the project. At that meeting, Wilson said the team would take these concerns into consideration as they move forward with the project.
Reducing the footprint of the construction site by 25%, flagging a number of locations and plants for preservation, removing and preserving some plants of local interest and future restoration were among the efforts Wilson pointed out.
“We are considering providing a donation [of the plants] to the charter school to help ensure the plants of concern have care,” Wilson said.
Erin Tarr, executive director of Bear Yuba Land Trust said PG&E only gave a little more than 24 hour notice for concerned individuals to come and salvage the sensitive plants.
Some of the unique buckwheat plants were taken home by California Native Plant Society, Redbud Chapter members in an effort to relocate them, however it appears less than 30% will survive, according to Tarr.
Since last August, Bear Yuba Land Trust has been in escrow on the 128-acres of land across the street from this PG&E site.
It is also part of the unique lava cap formation known as Hell’s Half Acre, which PG&E has heavily impacted. The Land Trust has received funding to purchase the 128-acres from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and private donations and will own the land by July, according to Tarr.
“Last August when the Land Trust began looking at this property, we had no idea that the land across the street was at risk. Much of it was zoned as open space, so there’s a presumption that this type of project would require careful review and a public process.
No environmental studies through the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) were made public or required because as an investor-owned utility, PG&E is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission only.
Last week Tarr and representatives from other local organizations met with PG&E, Lisa Swarthout, Nevada County supervisor for District 3, and Pamela Grant from Kevin Kiley’s office to discuss future restoration of the site, safety concerns from neighboring property owners, and status of the requested documents on the environmental and cultural surveys conducted on the property which allowed PG&E to move forward without any mitigation measures required for their impacts.
The Yuba River Charter School, also located on part of Hell’s Half Acre, had extensive mitigation requirements, according to Tarr.
“With continued review of the process, we want to know how people can be more prepared so this doesn’t happen again,” Tarr said. “If land zoned as open space (which much of this 14 acres was) can be destroyed without public review or input, how can we work more proactively as a community to protect these special locations permanently?”
Tarr had previously requested that PG&E purchase a 28-acre parcel adjacent to the PG&E site, a remaining part of Hell’s Half Acre, and donate it to BYLT as a voluntary mitigation measure.
“PG&E will not be purchasing an additional 28 acres of property not required for this project for donation to the Bear Yuba Land Trust,” Wilson replied. “We greatly value the work that the Bear Yuba Land Trust does and in January 2023 transferred 2,315 acres into a conservation easement in Nevada and Placer Counties for protection.”
“Bear Yuba Land Trust has been working with PG&E since about 2009 to create conservation easements on lands they own. This was a requirement for PG&E based on their bankruptcy settlement in the 1990’s. We are very grateful that PG&E is required to protect the lands where we now hold conservation easements ensuring the public benefits of the land are upheld forever. Places like Fordyce Lake, Lindsey Lakes, and the 2,315 acres encompassing the Bear Valley along Highway 20, which has not yet closed but is expected to later in 2023,” Tarr said.