SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites North Valley & Sierra Region customers to a virtual town hall to share the latest updates in their region, highlight efforts to keep trees and other vegetation a safe distance from powerlines and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.