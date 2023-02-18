SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites North Valley & Sierra Region customers to a virtual town hall to share the latest updates in their region, highlight efforts to keep trees and other vegetation a safe distance from powerlines and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The event can be accessed through the below link, by phone or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/webinars.
During the webinar event, customers can:
- Hear about recent work in your region
- Learn more about vegetation management work in your area
- Provide feedback and ask questions of the local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson
Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.
For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.
More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.