Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites North Valley & Sierra Region customers to a virtual town hall for a wildfire season update and an overview of resources to prepare for safety outages.
On Tuesday, August 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
During the webinar event, customers can:
- Learn about our wildfire season updates and safety outages you may experience
- Hear about safety tips and resources available to prepare for wildfire season
- Connect with PG&E’s regional leadership team, including Regional Vice President, Joe Wilson
Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.
For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.
More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.