WEST SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites customers in Nevada, Solano and Yolo counties to a virtual town hall to share the latest updates on wildfire prevention work and local safety resources and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.