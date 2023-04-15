WEST SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites customers in Nevada, Solano and Yolo counties to a virtual town hall to share the latest updates on wildfire prevention work and local safety resources and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson.
On Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
During the webinar event, customers can:
- Learn about wildfire safety efforts and progress in their community
- Hear about resources available to support them
Connect with their local PG&E leaders, including Regional Vice President, Joe Wilson
Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.
For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.
More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.