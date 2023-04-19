Yuba High Flows

The South Yuba River at Bowman Lake Road bridge during a high-flow event in 2005. PG&E is warning of another high flow event after the reservoir begins to spill over as soon as this week.

 Courtesy Photo

PG&E wants to remind outdoor recreationists to be wary of increased, cold river flows along the South Yuba River, which will increase significantly once the dam at Lake Spaulding begins to spill as early as this week.

Due to the largest snowpack in 40 years, higher than usual runoff is expected to continue into mid-summer.