PFLAG support groups switch to Zoom

As per the guidelines set in place by the State of California, the CDC and PFLAG National, PFLAG Nevada County has suspended all of their programs that involve groups of people meeting together. This includes their monthly support groups, the Rainbow Socials, and their Transgender Day of Visibility event.

The March Support Group meeting will be hosted via Zoom video conferencing from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 31. Support group meetings are confidential and privacy is of the utmost importance. For this reason, organizers request that participants RSVP via email to pflag@pflagnevco.com by 10 a.m. on March 31. They respond with the Zoom details. Members are also working on alternatives to the Rainbow Social youth support programs. Updates will be shared as soon as they know more, and they are open to creative ways to support the Nevada County LGBTQIA+ and Ally community. For more information, email pflag@pflagnevco.com, or visit http://pflagnevco.com.