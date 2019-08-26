PFLAG support groups meet tonight in Grass Valley

PFLAG offers two support groups on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next support groups will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. One group is specifically for LGBTQ and their allies; the second is for transgender people and their allies. PLFAG pledges to protect everyone’s confidentiality. This is a safe place to share — or just listen, for those who aren’t yet ready to share. For more information, call 530-798-5367 or 530-277-0489.