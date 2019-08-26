PFLAG support groups meet tonight in Grass Valley
Submitted to The Union
PFLAG offers two support groups on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next support groups will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. One group is specifically for LGBTQ and their allies; the second is for transgender people and their allies. PLFAG pledges to protect everyone’s confidentiality. This is a safe place to share — or just listen, for those who aren’t yet ready to share. For more information, call 530-798-5367 or 530-277-0489.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.