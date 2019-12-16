PFLAG support groups meet tonight in Grass Valley

PFLAG offers two monthly support groups will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, located at 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Typically the support groups meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, but to accommodate the Christmas holiday, the December support groups will meet today. One of the groups is for LGBQ+ and their allies and the other group is for transgender people and their allies. Organizers pledge to protect everyone’s confidentiality and all are welcome. The groups are designed to be a safe place to share, or just listen for those who aren’t yet ready to share. For more information, call 530-798-5367 or 530-277-0489.