PFLAG Nevada County hosts ‘Color Me Human’ presentation tonight

PFLAG Nevada County will host a special Zoom presentation today featuring the local nonprofit organization, Color Me Human. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to all. Founders of Color Me Human will discuss the work they’re doing to uplift marginalized groups in the community and offer ways that citizens lend their support. As their mission states, Color Me Human works to “dismantle systems of oppression both within ourselves and within the institutions of Nevada County here on Nisenan land. Led by a multi-racial, multi-cultural, and multi-issue coalition we acknowledge, celebrate, and support the underrepresented communities in California’s second whitest county. Through community education, cross-movement solidarity building, and crisis response we aim to eliminate harm inflicted on people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals in Nevada County.”

The presentation will be followed by Q&A session. Join the online Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86172137528?pwd=WkhrcDNrKytVZy9PRXZWTkxtUFpLZz09. The meeting ID is 861 7213 7528 and the passcode is 227871. PFLAG promotes the health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, their families and friends through: support, to cope with an adverse society; education, to enlighten an ill-informed public; and advocacy, to end discrimination and to secure equal civil rights. For more information, visit http://pflagnevco.com.