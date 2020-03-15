PFLAG Nevada County announces application deadline extended for two scholarships

PFLAG’s mission to move equality forward in Nevada County is to unite parents, families and allies with LGBTQ people. To that end, PFLAG is offering two scholarships for the year 2020, each for $1,000.

The first scholarship, the Daniel Brooks Art Scholarship, honors LGBTQ students pursuing a field of art whether visual, musical, performance, or literary. Through the scholarship, PFLAG Nevada County’s goal is to recognize, encourage and support LGBTQ students in furthering their education in art. Eligible applicants must be Nevada County high school seniors on track to graduate by June 2020 from a recognized Nevada County secondary school who have applied, or intend to apply, to enter higher education (college, university, or a trade/technical school) by fall 2020. Financial need is not a consideration.

The second scholarship, the PFLAG Nevada County Pat Rose Scholarship, is designed to recognize outstanding LGBTQ and ally students whose personal qualities and actions are consistent with PFLAG’s mission, and to encourage and support LGBTQ and ally students in furthering their educational goals and careers. Eligible applicants must be Nevada County high school seniors on track to graduate by June 2020 from a recognized Nevada County secondary school (minimum 2.5 G.P.A.) who have applied, or intend to apply, to enter higher education (college, university, or a trade/technical school) by fall 2020. Financial need is not a consideration.

Each of these scholarships have specific requirements as far as documentation, letters of recommendation, personal essay (for the Pat Rose Scholarship), jpeg’s or pdf’s of the applicant’s art (for the Daniel Brooks Scholarship), etc. Failure to complete all requirements will result in disqualification of application. For a copy of the scholarship requirements and application, contact Marilyn Chambliss, chair of the Scholarship Committee, at marilyn63@comcast.net as soon as possible. Completed applications must be submitted to her email address by April 30, 2020. For further questions, email marilyn63@comcast.net.