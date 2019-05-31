PET OF THE WEEK: RANGER

Ranger is a very nice, very sweet, gentle American bulldog that is about 4 years old, good with kids, and good with new people. Ranger is the pet of the week at Sammie's Friends and is available for adoption.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Ranger has been described as wonderful, affectionate, very sweet, gentle and an overall very good dog. He is good with other dogs, good with kids and new people, but isn’t good with cats. To adopt Ranger, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

