Pet loss support group meets in Grass Valley

Pets are more than companions — they are often beloved members of a family. A pet loss support group has been established to help individuals find support and understanding and share with others the challenges of losing a loved pet. Anyone grieving the loss of a pet is invited to the Pet Loss Support group from 2 to 3 p.m. on every third Thursday of the month. The group meets at Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-272-5739.