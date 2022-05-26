 Pet foster homes needed | TheUnion.com
Pet foster homes needed

Scooter's Pals, an organization that rescues dogs scheduled to die in high-kill shelters, is experiencing a shortage of pet foster homes, which are needed to save dogs’ lives. Pictured above are Lulu and Dude, who are awaiting a forever home. The nonprofit organization consists solely of volunteers, with no paid staff. Scooter's Pals provides all food and necessities (bed and collars and leash) for foster homes. They also spay/neuter, fully vaccinate, and give any vet care needed until an adoptive family is found. Those interested in providing a safe foster living environment for rescued dogs are encouraged to call Susan Wallace at 530-350-2099 or email susan.wallace@scooterspals.org.
