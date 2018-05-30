‘Pet adoptathon’ Saturday in Grass Valley

King, pictured, will be among the dogs available for adoption at Rescue For Pet Sake's pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 at Petco in Grass Valley. Rescue For Pet Sake is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia and finding them good homes. Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.