Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ Saturday in Grass Valley

Diana will be among the furry friends seeking a forever home at Rescue for Pet Sake’s pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. The nonprofit is a animal rescue organization that rescues all breeds, last chance animals and all sizes until a committed foster home is found. For more information, call 530-263-3331 or visit http://rescueforpetsake.org. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane, in the Pine Creek Shopping Center in Grass Valley.