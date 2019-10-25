Pet adopt-a-thon Saturday in Grass Valley

Dogs in need of loving homes will be at Petco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Pals’ Autumn Adopt-a-thon on Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Also on hand will be dog trainer Carol Lawrence who can answer behavior questions and animal photographer Sandra Boyd. Scooter’s Pals is a local “last chance” animal rescue organization that rescues dogs and some cats and places them in foster homes when available. For more information, visit http://www.scooterspals.org.