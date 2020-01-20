Pet adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley

Scooter’s Pals will host its monthly adopt-a-thon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Many dogs, such as Speedy, pictured, are in need of good homes and will be on hand to meet new potential owners. Foster families, which save lives, are also needed. Both a professional photographer and trainer John Garcia will be available to answer questions on animal behavior. Scooter’s Pals has moved its office from 518 Brunswick Rd. to 534 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley, next to Grass Valley Printers. For more information, call 530-350-2099 or visit http://www.scooterspals.org or Scooterspals on Facebook. A donation wish list can be found on both sites.