Person dies in trailer fire in Nevada City

At approximately 1:22 a.m. on Wednesday May 19, 2021, the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department along with Nevada County Consolidated Fire and Cal Fire responded to a residential structure fire/trailer fire in the 700 block of West Broad Street in Nevada City. Upon arrival personnel found a travel trailer that was 50% involved with fire and a threat to the wildland as an immediate exposure. Personnel were able to control the fire and keep it from extending to the wildland.

During suppression efforts personnel were advised that the inhabitant was most likely still within the structure. Once the fire was extinguished and personnel were able to gain entry and locate the victim. It was determined that the resident had succumbed to the fire and was declared deceased at the scene.

Fire personnel have conducted preliminary investigation and will be awaiting forensic reports before determining a final cause. Similarly, Nevada City Police Department will be awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports before concluding cause of death and notifying next of kin.

Source: Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department