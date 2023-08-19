Staff Writer
The construction of permanent farmer’s market structures along the edge of the parking lot adjacent to Taylorville Road within the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center in Grass Valley has been proposed by the developers from Mesa Management.
The permanent structures would include shade, storage, signage, and folding tables, according to the application presented to the Grass Valley Development Review Committee.
The Grass Valley Farmers Market, held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. is currently located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center on the 700 block of Freeman Lane with a portable pop-up style venue.
A discussion of the permanent farmer’s market structures between Mesa Management and the Grass Valley Planning Commission occurred in December of 2022, however, the plans were not approved, according to Jim Fitzpatrick, Special Projects Mesa Management.
The Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting set to possibly approve the needed permits is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 at 9:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
“The applicant is proposing several small, stand-alone structures that ‘fold’ closed so that they do not entice loitering or shelter seeking,” according to the staff report.
The proposal describes the base of each structure to be concrete and double as a storage space for a fold-out display table.
“An aluminum shade canopy would unfold and cantilever over the display table, supported by steel posts,” according to the staff report.
The rear, when folded closed, 4-foot high letters spelling out ‘Farmer’s Market’ would be visible to drivers entering the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center’s central parking lot in front of Target.
“The team went back to the drawing board and came up with a sleek elegant design,” Fitzpatrick said. “Mesa Management has the luxury to pick and choose elements that we know will work based on the community clues we have experienced in Costa Mesa in Southern California where we have been successful.”
In addition, Mesa Management has applied for a Development Review Permit with designs and adjustments for site landscaping and structural elements associated with three outdoor dining spaces.
In a Planning Commission meeting in December 2022, Mesa Management was granted approval for a single outdoor dining space, and since then, the applicant has identified two other locations suitable for outdoor dining spaces, according to the report.
The two proposed outdoor dining spaces would be called The Grove and The Midway, in addition to changes to a space called The Mix which had already been approved by the Planning Commission, according to the staff report.
The original dimensions for The Mix, a 2,500 square foot outdoor dining area located in the southwest corner of the shopping center near what is now the Big Five Sporting Goods store have not changed, however the architectural elements have been altered.
Changes to the signage and shade structures have been made and a sculpture garden featuring miners and a mule has been proposed, according to the report, however according to Fitzpatrick, Mesa Management has not settled on a subject for the sculptures and is actively seeking a local artist.
“We just started the formal stages for the sculptures and it is all still up in the air,” Fitzpatrick said.
The proposal for the 1,300 square foot outdoor dining space called The Midway is located just west of the Target shopping space in front of Daily Donuts with the newly painted mural of Wolf Creek as a backdrop.
The Grove outdoor dining area is located at the easternmost building with two outdoor dining spaces including a new 1,500 square-foot space next to Royal Dragon and the redesigning of an existing space serving Afternoon Deli, according to the report.
A sculpture garden, steel planters, and festoon lighting are also part of the proposal for The Grove.
Additional actions recommended by the Development Review Committee include a determination to make the project categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines.
I have to say that I am so impressed with the City of Grass Valley,” Fitzpatrick said. “We threw a lot at them and they handled it efficiently and smoothly.”