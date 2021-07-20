‘People are excited’: Treat Street organizations preparing, exhibit submissions coming in for Nevada County Fair

Returning attendees of the Nevada County Fair will find some familiar sights, sounds, and smells at this year’s Treat Street — including corn dogs sold by Grass Valley Job’s Daughters.

After canceling the event last year due to the pandemic and related restrictions, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will hold the county fair Aug. 11 to 15 this year.

According to Grass Valley Job’s Daughters treasurer Diane Gibbons, the nonprofit began selling corn dogs at the county fair’s Treat Street nearly 40 years ago.

“We’ve been working on that already,” said Gibbons on the repairs and other preparations needed to get the Job’s Daughters booth ready for Treat Street’s return this year. “But, in general, we’re just the same organization we’ve always been.”

As planning continues, the group’s biggest challenge has been finding enough volunteers to run the booth, said Gibbons, also noting that this is an issue seen most years.





She said funds raised through the organization’s corn dog sales at Treat Street have gone toward sending members to yearly conventions as well as a variety of philanthropic projects in the community, which have included donating bags of supplies to families through local schools, as well as providing Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas gifts to local families in need.

Discussing this year’s plans for Treat Street, Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman said earlier this month that the majority of local organizations that usually participate in the long-running event would be returning this year, although some would not be able to.

Youth nonprofit Bright Futures for Youth/NEO (New Events & Opportunities) will be returning this year for its first Treat Street since NEO merged with The Friendship Club last year to form Bright Futures for Youth. NEO began selling fruit, smoothies, and sandwiches at a Treat Street booth in 2017, according to the fairgrounds’ website.

Another returning organization this year, Calvary Bible Church, has had “lots of people signing up” to volunteer at its booth, according to church administrator Kristin Hahner.

“I think people are excited to get back to the fair and get back to serving at the booth,” said Hahner.

She explained that preparing to run the booth, which sells coffee drinks, was more difficult than usual this year as the details of the upcoming fair remained uncertain for some time.

“But, people are excited, so that squeezed time frame didn’t turn out to be a problem,” she added.

Hahner said the funds Calvary Bible Church raises through the sale of coffee drinks do not fund the Grass Valley church, but instead go toward donating to other local organizations, including Booth Family Center, Christian Encounter Ranch, and Interfaith Food Ministry.

She said the church is usually able to donate between $1,000 and $2,000 to each of the chosen organizations each year following this fundraiser, providing a boost in finances which she described as “a huge encouragement to those ministries.”

Treat Street serves as a major yearly fundraiser for many of the participating local nonprofits, and for some, like Grass Valley Job’s Daughters, is its only regular fundraiser.

During the last Nevada County Fair, which was held in 2019, a record-breaking $1.125 million was raised by local nonprofit organizations on Treat Street and fair food vendors, according to an October 2019 news release .

Following the cancellation of the fair last year, the fairgrounds announced in June that it was working on plans for a drive-thru Treat Street event in addition to a virtual Nevada County Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction.

The virtual auction took place mid-August, and the drive-thru Treat Street event ultimately did not occur, although a drive-thru food festival operated by Butler Amusements was held in November.

‘ENTRIES COMING IN EVERY DAY’

This year’s entry period for livestock exhibitors at the fair has closed, and according to Eidman, entry numbers are strong this year.

He wrote in an email Tuesday that the number of goats, lambs, and steers entered was up from previous years, alongside the number of Ag Mechanics entries.

For “still exhibits,” which span a variety of food, art, and craftsmanship categories, the entry period will remain open through Monday.

These can be entered online , by mailing in a printed entry form, or by bringing an entry form to the Fairgrounds Office at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. According to the fairgrounds’ website , online entries must be in no later than midnight on Monday, while paper entries must be at the fairgrounds’ office no later than 4 p.m. that day.

“We have more entries coming in every day,” Eidman wrote. “We are excited to see what the community has been working on and can’t wait to see the entries displayed in the exhibit halls during the fair!”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com