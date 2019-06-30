Penny pitching fun: John Kane Penny Pitch holds 12th fundraiser for Community Beyond Violence

Members of the community stepped up to the line Saturday to participate in the John Kane Penny Pitch on the sidewalk in front of Kane’s Restaurant.

The family-fun event was an opportunity for people to support Community Beyond Violence, which provides services to victims of violence in Nevada County.

The fundraising event helps to expand the services Community Beyond Violence provide including shelter services, help with restraining orders, support groups and therapy.

Those in need can call the Community Beyond Violence 24-hour hotline at 530-272-3467.